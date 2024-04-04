‘Don’t be lured by money and material but cast your valuable vote only for the right candidate’

April 04, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - KALABURAGI

As part of its Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities, the Ballari district administration reached out to people working under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and administered oath to them asking them to actively participate in the electoral process by exercising their franchise during polling.

Chief Executive Officer of Ballari Zilla Panchayat and head of district SVEEP Committee Rahul Sharanappa Sankanur visited the MGNREGA worksite at Mudenur village in K. Sugur Gram Panchayat limits of Siruguppa taluk on Thursday and interacted with the workers.

“Elections are like festivals in a democracy. The Constitution has given us the right to elect a representative of our choice. We all must exercise this right to choose the right person to represent us in the Lok Sabha and Assembly. We must not be tempted by the temporary offerings in the form of money and material to cast our valuable votes to the wrong person. The Election Commission of India has put in place all mechanisms and security arrangements to ensure free and fair elections. You must all go to your designated polling stations and cast your votes without any fear,” Mr. Sankanur said.

He also administered oath to the workers asking them to actively participate in the electoral process by casting their votes.

Stressing the importance of MGNREGA in addressing rural distress and unemployment, Mr. Sankanur appealed to the workers not to migrate to bigger cities in search of livelihood options but to work under MGNREGA in their villages only.

“Rural workers are provided 100 days of work in a year. You need not go to urban centres in search of jobs. You can work under the job scheme in your own village. The wages have been hiked to ₹349 a day now. We can take up individual and public works under the job scheme,” he said.

Taking note of the rising temperature in the region, the officer suggested that workers to come early in the morning and finish work at the earliest possible so that they can go back home before the temperature reaches its peak during the day.

“There is provision for 100% wages for 50% work for senior citizens and the disabled. Women who have small children can leave them at government-run Koosina Mane and come to work. This home for children is equipped with caretakers, all facilities and a healthy environment,” he said.

Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Pavankumar Dandappanavar, MGNREGA Assistant Director Manohar, Taluk IEC Coordinator Suresh, Technical Coordinator Pradeep, Panchayat Development Officer Rajegouda and other officers were present.

