Don’t be lured by BJP, Kumaraswamy tells legislators

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is learnt to have told JD(S) legislators on Friday not to fall prey to the BJP’s attempts to lure them with money and posts.

At the legislature party meeting, Mr. Kumaraswamy also asked the legislators and party leaders, especially Ministers, to reach the pro-people schemes, including farm loan waiver, to the people. “This is to spike the false propaganda by the Opposition on the failure of the flagship farm welfare programme by the coalition government,” said a senior leader.

Mr. Kumaraswamy met his father and party supremo, H.D. Deve Gowda, thrice since Thursday. Mr. Kumaraswamy and Public Works Minister were briefed by Mr. Gowda before the informal Cabinet meeting on the issues to be discussed with Congress leaders.