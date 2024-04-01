Don’t be hesitant in seeking votes based on track record, Congress workers told

April 01, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Information Technology and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge told his party workers to go to people with confidence and seek votes on the party track record and its future programmes.

Addressing a party workers conference at Appa Centenary Hall in Kalaburagi on Monday, the Minister said that the Congress had, unlike the BJP which utterly failed to fulfil its poll promises, delivered as it promised and the party workers need not be hesitant in seeking votes.

“We gave 165 assurances during the 2013 Assembly elections and we fulfilled 158 of them. The BJP promised 612 promises in its manifesto and it fulfilled only 51 of them when it came to power. In the 2023 Assembly elections, we promised five guarantees and we implemented all of them. Our party workers must be proud that the party has delivered as promised and go to the people with confidence and seek votes with no hesitation. We must seek votes on our track record as well as our future plans for the welfare of the people and the development of the country,” Mr. Kharge said.

Referring to the five guarantee schemes, Mr. Kharge said that his government is giving taxpayers money back to the people in need.

“The BJP government collects taxes from the people and keeps the money in its pocket. But the Congress collects taxes and gives them back to the people. It spends tax money for the welfare of the people and the development of the country. The BJP is least concerned about the plight of the common people whereas the Congress makes everything possible to provide financial stability for ordinary people and make their lives more dignified. This is the fundamental difference between the BJP and the Congress,” he said.

Law and order

Hitting back at BJP leaders in Kalaburagi who often say that the law and order situation has collapsed under Congress rule, Mr. Kharge said that the BJP leaders are worried as most of their followers who are involved in illegal and anti-social activities are pushed behind bars.

“The law and order has collapsed in Gujarat where six women are raped every day. The Congress government in Karnataka has put all anti-social elements and criminals behind bars. Most of them are BJP activists. That is why BJP leaders are making a hue and cry. In some areas, the BJP leaders are facing revolts and agitations from their own party activists as they did not deliver as promised. They are free to seek police protection from their own followers,” Mr. Kharge said.

Terming the defeat of his father and All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as the defeat of development and welfare of Kalyana Karnataka and not just the defeat of a candidate, the Minister appealed to the people to vote for the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections.

Party candidate in Kalaburagi seat Radhakrishna Doddamani, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board chairman Ajay Singh, legislators Allamprabhu Patil and Tippannappa Kamaknur, the former Ministers Baburao Chinchansur and Revu Naik Belamagi and others were present.