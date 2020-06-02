Karnataka

Don’t attach stigma to COVID patients: Sudhakar

Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar addressing a meeting of elected representatives and officers in Hassan on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan

Minister for Medical Education K. Sudhakar has appealed to the public not to attach a stigma to COVID-19 patients. It is a viral infection, not a social evil or a social stigma, he said in a meeting with elected representatives and officers here on Tuesday.

Clarifying the fear about the infection, the Minister said the pandemic required better preparation to face, and there was no need to panic. “I have been stating the same since the beginning. However, the public are in fear. I am worried an infected person may suffer more due to fear of the infection, than the virus”, he said.

Responding to MLAs’ appeal that all those coming from Maharashtra should be quarantined for 14 days, the Minister said the government had decided to quarantine only for seven days. “It would be difficult to quarantine all the suspected in institutions. Home quarantine would be better. However, I will convey the suggestion expressed by MLAs to the Chief Minister and discuss the issue.”

Compared to SARS, NIPHA and Ebola, the mortality rate of COVID-19 has been very low. In Karnataka, the mortality rate stands at 1.8% to 2%, while the country’s average is 2.5% to 3%. “Since the beginning, Karnataka has been well prepared to face the pandemic. Around 1,800 ventilators are available in the State. We have set up fever clinics and telemedicine is made available”, he said.

On the recent spike in the number of cases, the Minister said it was expected as people started arriving from distant places, adding that lockdown could not be the solution for the problem. “During the lockdown, the cases were minimal. Now, they are increasing. However, we cannot continue with the lockdown. It is not a solution.”

Because of the lockdown, people with other health problems have suffered a lot. Many children could not get vaccinated at the right time. “I am instructing all deputy commissioners to ensure all clinics, hospitals, nursing homes start functioning. The officers should meet with representatives of Indian Medical Association and Karnataka Medical Council on this issue”, he added.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy, MLAs K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, C.N. Balakrishna, Preetham Gowda, and H.K.Kumaraswamy, ZP president Shwetha Devaraj and officers were present.

