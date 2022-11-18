‘Don’t allow sand extraction from Krishna river’

Former Zilla Panchayat member Srinivas Reddy Patil Channur has urged the district administration not to allow sand extraction from Krishna river through a private land near Channur ( J) village in Wadagera taluk of the district.
ADVERTISEMENT
Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Friday, Mr. Channur said that some private persons had converted 11 acres of the agriculture land into non-agriculture and submitted an application to the district administration seeking permission to extract sand from Krishna river through the said land. If permission was given to them, the surrounding agricultural lands would face the threat of lose fertility because of frequent movement and activities, he said.
Trending
- Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
- Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
- India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
He said he had already filed a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner and Deputy Director of Mines and Geology Department requesting them not to give the permission. However, no action had been taken on it yet, he said.
Mr. Channur said that the farmers would be forced to launch agitation and approach Lokayukta if the district administration gave permission to extract sand.
ADVERTISEMENT