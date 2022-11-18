‘Don’t allow sand extraction from Krishna river’

November 18, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - YADGIR

Former Zilla Panchayat member Srinivas Reddy Patil Channur has urged the district administration not to allow sand extraction from Krishna river through a private land near Channur ( J) village in Wadagera taluk of the district.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Friday, Mr. Channur said that some private persons had converted 11 acres of the agriculture land into non-agriculture and submitted an application to the district administration seeking permission to extract sand from Krishna river through the said land. If permission was given to them, the surrounding agricultural lands would face the threat of lose fertility because of frequent movement and activities, he said.

He said he had already filed a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner and Deputy Director of Mines and Geology Department requesting them not to give the permission. However, no action had been taken on it yet, he said.

Mr. Channur said that the farmers would be forced to launch agitation and approach Lokayukta if the district administration gave permission to extract sand.