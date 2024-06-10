Doni river in Vijayapura flowing near danger level

The Karnataka State Disaster Monitoring Centre has asked farmers, fishermen, and others not to venture into the Doni in Vijayapura district, after the inflow had increased and it had been flowing near the danger level.

On Sunday, it was flowing above the danger level, but by Monday, it had decreased and the level was classified as “severe”.

The water level on Monday was 499.47 metres, and on Sunday it was measured at 501.48 metres, which was considered above the danger level.

Floods have occurred in the area when the level reached 502 metres. This warning follows an alert by the Central Water Commission’s flood forecast. Irrigation Department officials and police officers have barricaded the bridge and barrages over the river, and have asked village heralders to spread the news.

The water level in the Krishna, the Veda Ganga, and the Doodha Ganga increased slightly, with rainfall in Kolhapur and surrounding areas in Maharashtra. Officers said the level in the Krishna had increased by around two metres.

Commuters were put to inconvenience after the road between Khadakalat and Sankanawadi villages near Eksamba was submerged for a few hours on Monday.

Meanwhile, rainfall across northern Karnataka reduced on Monday. The inflow in the Raja Lakhamagouda reservoir over the Ghataprabha was at the rate of 554 cusecs, and the outflow was at the rate of 838 cusecs. It has 8.35 tmcft of water against its full capacity of 51 tmcft.

There was no inflow into the Renuka Sagar dam on the Malaprabha and the outflow was at the rate of 194 cusecs. The dam has 6.6 tmcft of water against the full reservoir level of 37.73 tmcft.

