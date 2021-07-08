Donations on the way

Bengaluru

08 July 2021 01:59 IST

The Wadhwani Foundation announced that it would release the second phase of $1 million in grants towards fighting the pandemic. Donations to five charities and organisations will provide medical and financial assistance to patients and families to help reduce the devastating impact and slow COVID-19 spread, stated a press release.

“India must strive for a comprehensive approach to stop the impact of the pandemic on the most vulnerable,” said Padma Shri Romesh Wadhwani, Founder and Chairman of Wadhwani Foundation, in the release. “We are helping to focus on the ‘last mile’ of immediate relief. This delivers maximum impact and adds greater capacity to address future shocks.”

