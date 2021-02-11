Donations for Ram Mandir touch ₹1,000 cr.: Pejawar seer

The seer of Udupi Pejawar Mutt who is also one of the trustees of Sri Ramajanmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has said that donations by people to the trust for building Ram Mandir in Ayodhya have touched nearly ₹1,000 crore.

The drive to collect donations for the mandir will continue till February 27, he added.

Speaking at the mutt in Udupi on Tuesday after accepting donations by the people of Udupi, the seer said that the aim is not only building Ram Mandir but also developing the country as a Rama Rajya.

He said that not only Hindus but people from other religions have contributed their share to the trust. The drive to collect the funds had been launched on January 15. He has so far travelled Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka to raise the funds and the response has been good.

Now the excavation work at the site in Ayodhya for building the temple was on, the seer said.

Referring to caste-based reservation system in the country, the swami said that the reservation system should help economically-weaker sections and it should not have been based on caste. The government should change its policy on the same.

Farm laws

Referring to the ongoing protests against the new farm laws, he said that the farmer groups should participate in the talks whenever invited by the government. Posing a threat to the sovereignty of the country in the name of protests is not acceptable, he said.