Dominance of private universities will make education inaccessible to underprivileged students: Sudhakar

Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar lamented the “growing dominance of private universities in the education sector” and said that this trend was making education “increasingly inaccessible to underprivileged students”. He was speaking at the first convocation of Nrupathunga University in the city on Wednesday. Notably, the Minister raised the issue in the presence of M. Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission, who delivered the convocation address.

Dr. Sudhakar pointed out that the National Institutional Ranking Framework rankings revealed a significant decline in the performance of public universities. “As many as 61% of public universities have seen a decline,” he said. “All public universities in Karnataka are facing financial, academic, and research challenges. We should work together to ensure we do not see a day when private universities dominate and ruin the academic prospects of underprivileged and unprivileged students,” he said, addressing Mr. Kumar.

He cautioned that private universities are consistently outperforming public institutions. “If this trend continues, we may soon witness a scenario where private universities dominate the academic opportunities for the underprivileged. We must work together to address this issue,” he said.

“Although the academic results are good, there is a shortage of teaching staff to maintain the quality of teaching. State universities are facing problems with grants and academic and research privileges. Therefore, the Union government should seriously address this issue, and the UGC and State governments should work together to maintain the excellence of government institutions,” Dr. Sudhakar said.

Recognise inner potential

In his convocation address delivered earlier, Mr. Kumar urged the graduates to persevere and recognize their inner potential. “In our country, we face issues related to human-created structures and natural disasters, which are devastating the lives of the underprivileged. You must work together and be lifelong learners, much like Jagadish Chandra Bose, to find solutions to these challenges,” he said.

A total of 792 students, including 454 undergraduates and 338 postgraduates, received their degrees at the convocation on Wednesday. A total of 16 top-performing students were awarded gold medals for excelling in their respective courses. Degrees were awarded to students from the undergraduate batch of 2020-23 and the postgraduate batches of 2020-22 and 2021-23.

Nandini Harinath, Scientist, Indian Space Research Organisation, Ramaswamy Balasubramanian of Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement and Infosys co-founder K. Dinesh were honoured with honorary doctorates.