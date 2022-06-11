Domestic help in neighbour’s house kingpin in minor kidnap case

June 11, 2022 00:33 IST

A domestic help working at a neighbour’s house has emerged as the kingpin in the kidnap of 11-year-old boy Dhammudeep for ransom in Hennur. The police arrested domestic help Mangitha on Friday.

Bhimashankar Guled, DCP, East Division, said that Mangitha is pregnant and desperate for money for medical expenses.

“She had seen that the neighbour’s family loved their son Dhammudeep very much and provided him with all material comforts. She presumed the family was wealthy. However, Dhammudeep’s father Subhash works as a driver with Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation and was not wealthy,” the officer said.

Mangitha hatched a plan to kidnap Dhammudeep and roped in her friend Durgadevi, offering her ₹10 lakh to execute the plan. As per the plan, Mangitha introduced Dhammudeep to Durgadevi, who lured him with swimming coaching and took him to a farmhouse in Jigani where her brother-in-law is a security guard working as caretaker.

After the police rescued the boy, they arrested the farmhouse’s caretaker Gaurav Singh and Durgadevi. When the police counselled the boy, he revealed that it was Mangitha who introduced him to Durgadevi, leading to her arrest, officials said.

The trio have been taken into custody for further investigations and further investigations are on.