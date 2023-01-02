ADVERTISEMENT

Dollu Kunita, Lambani dance catch the eye during Bidar Utsav walkathon

January 02, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A Dollu Kunita team in action during the walkathon in Bidar on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In the run-up to Bidar Utsav 2023 scheduled for January 7-9, hundreds of women walked with performing cultural artists in Bidar on Monday.

Dollu Kunita and Lambani dance were the major attractions during the walkathon that began at the Women-Child Circle and ended at the District Stadium.

“I am excited to see women participating enthusiastically in the procession. As part of the Bidar Utsav 2023, which will be held between January 7 and 9, a Mahila Utsav will be held at Jhira Convention Hall in the city. I appeal to the people to actively participate in both the events,” Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat Shilpa M. said on the occasion.

Lakshmi Metre, who received the Florence Nightingale Award from President Droupadi Murmu for her exemplary service during COVID-19, flagged off the procession.

Deputy Director of Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Surekha and other senior officers were present.

