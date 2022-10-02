Dog show held in Shivamogga

As many as 22 different breeds of dogs took part in the dog show at Shivamogga on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Sathish G.T.

A dog show organised at Gandhi Park in Shivamogga as part of Dasara celebrations received a good response. More than 100 dog lovers from different parts of Karnataka participated in the show with their pets.

Among the pets, a lion-headed Tibetan mastiff, brought from Bengaluru stole the show. The owner said to have claimed the price of the animal at ₹10 crore. The price tag left the visitors in awe. Many took selfies with the dog and were seen enquiring about it. The owner procured it from Beijing in China and named it Bhima. The animal always has to be in an air-conditioned environment and chicken is its staple food.

The organisers had made arrangements for its display in the show. The animal was in the show only for an hour. However, within the short duration, it attracted a huge crowd. Among other breeds in the show included boxer, labrador, golden retriever, American pit bull, Mudhol, Central Asian shepherd — Alabai, German shepherd.

According to the organizers 22 breeds of dogs from Shivamogga, Bengaluru, Gadag, Koppal and other places took part in the show. Shivamogga district administration, City Corporation, Department of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry and Association of Veterinary Doctors had jointly organised the event.