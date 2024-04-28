Dog show held in Mysuru

April 28, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - MYSURU

A variety of exotic breeds of dogs from Mysuru, Bengaluru, and Ooty vied with each other for attention at the All India Breed Championship organised by Mysore Royal Canine Club affiliated to United Kennel Club Bharat on Sunday.

Dog lovers too gathered in large numbers at Hardwicke School Grounds on Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Road in the city to watch the pets. The breeds of dogs that participated in the event included Siberian Huskies, Miniature Pinschers, Chow Chows, Pit Bulls, German Shepherds, Rottweilers, Saint Bernards and Golden Retrievers.

The dogs were evaluated for their physique, health and behaviour. Awards were given away to top-performing and best in show categories.

Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa was also present on the occasion.