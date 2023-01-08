Dog show, cultural performance attract people at Bidar Utsav

January 08, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Bidar Utsav 2023 continued to attract huge crowds with its various programmes, especially the dog show and the cultural performances, on the second day on Sunday.

Minister of State for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chauhan flagged off the dog show on the Bidar Fort premises. He commended the qualities of dog and its intimate relationship with human beings.

Among the dogs on display, Deepa, a doberman, which is trained and maintained by the Police Department, won the hearts of the people. Deepa went on to follow the commands of her master to enthral the viewers. An interesting thing was that Deepa, with her amazing smelling capabilities, identified a bag in which a substance was hidden without her knowledge.

Sound and Light show

The other important event that Bidar Utsav presented for the curious spectator was the Sound and Light show. As the sun set in the west and night set in on the historic town of Bidar, the Sound and Light show began to enthral the people, with a rhythm. The historic fort of Bidar was illuminated by the perfect combination of different colours of light, enthralling the viewers.

Taking advantage of the holiday, thousands of people from the district and surrounding areas visited Bidar town to take a glimpse of the various events. The cultural performances at the main stage on the fort premises were a major attraction. Those who enjoyed boating at Bommagondeshwar Lake inside the fort during the day were found to take pleasure in the cultural performances in the evening.

The audience were enthralled by the performances of the famous Bollywood playback singer Kumar Sahnu and an emerging Hyderabad-based singer Satyavathi Rathod, popularly known as Mangli.

A Punjabi Bhangra dance by Malwa Sabhyacharak Manch, Patiala, a Lavani dance by Surabhi Kalidasa Manasale, another Lavani dance by a Maharashtra team, a folk dance by a Thanjavur team, Katha Keerthana by Vaikunta Dutta Maharaj from Bidar, a harmonium solo by Rajendra Singh Pawar and a comedy show by Raghupriya and team were the other major attractions in the evening.