ADVERTISEMENT

Dog show charms Dasara crowds

October 22, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

J.K. Grounds in the city was thronged by dog lovers as it hosted the Dog Show organised as part of the Raitha Dasara show on Sunday. Other pets were also on display at the event.

More than 600 dogs of nearly 45 breeds took part in the show which was inaugurated by Minister for Animal Husbandry K. Venkatesh.

Pet owners and breeders took part in the show with their breeds even as visitors went around the venue to watch their favorite dogs. Some were taking selfies others captured them in their cameras along with their proud owners.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the breeds that were on display include Mudhol hounds of Bagalkot and Rajapalayam of Tamil Nadu. Other breeds were Chihuahua, Golden Retriever, St. Bernard, Rottweiler, and English Mastiff.

Many exotic breeds were also on display and their owners were seen taking good care of them, holding them in their arms, and posing for the photographers.

Rabbits and other pet animals were among the participants of the show.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US