Dog show charms Dasara crowds

October 22, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MYSURU

J.K. Grounds in the city was thronged by dog lovers as it hosted the Dog Show organised as part of the Raitha Dasara show on Sunday. Other pets were also on display at the event.

More than 600 dogs of nearly 45 breeds took part in the show which was inaugurated by Minister for Animal Husbandry K. Venkatesh.

Pet owners and breeders took part in the show with their breeds even as visitors went around the venue to watch their favorite dogs. Some were taking selfies others captured them in their cameras along with their proud owners.

Among the breeds that were on display include Mudhol hounds of Bagalkot and Rajapalayam of Tamil Nadu. Other breeds were Chihuahua, Golden Retriever, St. Bernard, Rottweiler, and English Mastiff.

Many exotic breeds were also on display and their owners were seen taking good care of them, holding them in their arms, and posing for the photographers.

Rabbits and other pet animals were among the participants of the show.