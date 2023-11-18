HamberMenu
Dog hit by train at Arsikere rescued

It is undergoing treatment at PFA Mysuru

November 18, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A dog which was knocked down by a speeding train in Arsikere was rescued and shifted to Mysuru where it is undergoing treatment.

People For Animals (PFA), Mysuru received a call from Shubham Sikar, a railway employee that a dog was hit by the Vande Bharat train at Arsikere which is about 135 km from Mysuru, on Friday evening.

The PFA which responded immediately sent an ambulance with Dr. Amardeep, a veterinarian, along with other ambulance staff Murthy to Arsikere. The journey from Mysuru to Arsikere took about 3 hours and 30 minutes and on reaching the spot the team found that the dog was still alive and was in pain.

The injured dog was administered medication and treated on the spot and then safely transported back to Mysuru. The PFA authorities said the dog has received painkillers and but X-ray revealed a spinal injury. Other medications have also been administered to aid the recovery process.

“This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of prompt response and action towards animals in need and the imperatives of providing timely treatment,” said the PFA. The condition of the dog and its recovery was being monitored, it added.

