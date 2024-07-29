GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dog goes missing in Pandharpur but finds its way back home in Belagavi village

Published - July 29, 2024 06:51 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Jnandev Kumbar with his pet dog in Yamagarani village of Belagavi district.

Jnandev Kumbar with his pet dog in Yamagarani village of Belagavi district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A pet dog that lost its way during the annual Wari Padayatra to Pandharpur has found its way back home to become a hero in Yamagarani village in Belagavi district.

A few weeks ago, Jnandev Kumbar, a resident of Yamagarani began his annual Wari Dindi along with his friends. His pet dog also joined the group. They travelled for around 10 days and reached Pandharpur on the eve of Ashada Ekadasi.

However, the dog got separated from his master’s group there. Kumbar and his friends tried looking for it in the holy town but to no avail. Then, they abandoned the search and began their journey back home.

But on Monday they were all delighted when the dog found its way back home. They organised a civic reception for their canine friend. They garlanded it and took it around town in a procession from the Pandurang temple to Kumbar Galli. They also organised a mass lunch for the villagers.

“I think the dog travelled over 200 km looking for us. They say that God has given enough intelligence to dogs to find the right direction and routes, once they have seen them. We are happy that our dog has returned to us. We thank Lord Panduranga for having sent him back to us,” Kumbar said.

