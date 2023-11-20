ADVERTISEMENT

Does Kumaraswamy have any valid documents to criticise Yathindra? asks Siddaramaiah

November 20, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Referring to the continuous verbal attack unleashed by the former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy against him and his son Yathindra, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that Mr. Kumaraswamy stole electricity and paid fine for it. He does not have any moral right to criticise others, he added.

“Does Kumaraswamy have any valid documents to criticise Yathindra? Were there no transferees when they [Janata Dal(S) and Kumaraswamy] were in power? The entire world knows what all Mr. Kumaraswamy has done. He is simply criticising because of his enmity and jealousy towards me,” Mr. Siddaramaiah told reporters at the Ginigera Airstrip in Koppal district on Monday.

The Chief Minister was here on his way to Vijayapura.

Training his guns towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the former has never kept his words.

“The BJP and Prime Minister Mr. Modi heavily criticised the guarantee schemes introduced by the Congress government in Karnataka. Now, they themselves are announcing similar guarantees in the States where they are in power. They are copying our programmes,” he said.

Industries Minister M.B. Patil and Koppal Deputy Commissioner Nalin Atul were present.

