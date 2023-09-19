HamberMenu
Doddi residents in Lingsugur taluk seek uninterrupted power supply

September 19, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Activists of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene and a number of residents have urged the Raichur district administration to take immediate action to ensure uninterrupted power supply in Doddis (Hamlets) in Lingsugur taluk of Raichur district.

The activists and residents, after submitting a memorandum to the district administration in Raichur on Tuesday, said that Basarigidada Doddi, Murugayyatatana Doddi, Khasim Sab Doddi and Kalapur Doddi are facing irregular power supply.

The residents of these Doddis are facing a threat from poisonous snakes when there is interruption in power supply during the night. The issue has been brought to the notice of the officers concerned. But, there has been no result, they said.

Hence, the district administration should immediately intervene in the issue and direct the officers concerned to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the Doddis, they added.

Mallanagowda Patil Rampur, Abbas Ali, Khasim Sab and Rambabu were present.

