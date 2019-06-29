Documents submitted for teacher transfer to be verified again

The Department of Public Instruction has received complaints that several teachers are taking transfers by submitting fake documents. In the wake of this development, officials have decided to verify the documents submitted by teachers once more, and will initiate against those found guilty of committing a fraud.

“In one instance, we have received a complaint that the teacher has falsely claimed that her husband is a Central government employee. Both the candidates should be government employees to be eligible for couple transfer. The department has also received complaints that many teachers have faked medical records and have stated that they are ‘terminally ill’ to avail of the transfer,” said an official.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S.R. Srinivas on Saturday said the teacher transfer process would take place as scheduled. He said that several MLCs had approached him with requests to stall the process this year in the interest of students.

“But we have decided to not to yield to this pressure,” he said.

Shoes, bicycles

Although it has been almost a month since the academic year started, students in government schools in several districts are still waiting for their uniforms to be distributed.

According to Department of Public Instruction officials, students in 15 districts in Mysuru and Dharwad divisions have not yet received uniforms as the work orders were issued late. Government school students are also awaiting for shoes while class eight students in rural areas are yet to get bicycles. Students are expected to receive the shoes and the bicycles in the coming month. The cost of bicycles has escalated this year. While cost of a bicycle for girls was ₹3,674 last year, it is now ₹3,850. The cost of a bicycle for boys is ₹3,626 this year as against ₹3,457 last year.