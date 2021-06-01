Documents sought for vaccination from those going abroad

HUBBALLI

In the wake of the State government’s decision to give vaccine on priority to students going abroad for studies and those leaving for employment, the Dharwad district administration has sought candidates to produce the required documents for availing themselves of the benefit.

In a press release, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil has said that those proceeding to foreign nations for studies are required to produce any three of the following documents: those pertaining to admission in college/university in a foreign country, passport, Aadhaar card and photocopy of Visa and photocopy of flight ticket.

Those going for employment are required to produce any three of the following documents: copy of appointment order issued by employer, passport, Aadhaar card, copies of Visa and air ticket.

Mr. Patil has said that these documents could be sent by email to covid19dwddc@gmail.com or through WhatsApp on Ph: 9449847648. The WhatsApp number can also be contacted for further details.

He said that the officials will, after verification of the documents, issue a permission letter for getting vaccination on priority. The candidates can either approach the vaccination centre at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi or the District Civil Hospital in Dharwad for getting vaccine, he said.