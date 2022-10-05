Documenting Dasara elephants

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU  
October 05, 2022 20:02 IST

A slice of Mysuru Dasara could be featured as part of a larger project on Asian Elephants and their status being published by National Geographic magazine at a future date.

Photographer Brent Stirton, who has been featured in leading international publications for various works, was in Mysuru photographing the proceedings unfolding at the Amba Vilas Palace. But his prime focus was on the elephants which are intrinsic to the Dasara festival.

The magazine’s special feature on Asian Elephants has already taken Brent Stirton to other countries in Asia including Cambodia and Myanmar. After the Jamboo Savari he will be visiting the Kabini backwaters and Bandipur before heading further south to Tamil Nadu and Kerala, photographing and documenting elephants.

