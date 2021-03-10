‘Documentation of State’s traditional knowledge is vital’

A procession being taken out on the fifth annual convocation programme of Karnataka Folklore University at Gotagodi in Haveri district on Tuesday.

HUBBALLI

10 March 2021 04:13 IST

Karnataka Folklore University holds fifth annual convocation

Expressing concern over the vanishing folk culture and traditions in the era of globalisation, liberalisation and privatisation, Founder and Chairman of Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement and Grassroots Research and Advocacy Movement R. Balasubramaniam said that people had a greater responsibility of safeguarding folk culture, which otherwise would be reduced to fossils.

Delivering the address at the fifth annual convocation of Karnataka Folklore University at Hiretittu open air theatre at Gotagodi in Haveri district on Tuesday, Mr. Balasubraaniam said that India had a distinct folk culture and values that were unique and they were not mere superstitions.

He said that there was need for shaping the concepts of universal brotherhood based on the regional concepts. “If there is no understanding of the regional cultures and folklore, there will be no meaning to the concept of universal brotherhood. That is why there is a dire need for analysing our folklore and cultural roots with scientific and intellectual temperament and proliferate the greatness our folk culture to the world,” he said.

Mr. Balasubramaniam said that folklore evoked the curiosity of all as it manifested itself in myriad forms. “Karnataka has the credit of establishing the first folk university in the world and the State has unique folk culture and tradition. Traditional knowledge has been passed on from generation to generation orally. There is dire need for scientific documentation of the traditional knowledge and also converting the traditional knowledge into technology,” he stressed.

Folklore artist and exponent of ‘veeragase’ M.R. Basappa was felicitated with an honorary doctoral degree.

789 candidates

In all 789 candidates were awarded various degrees for the academic years 2017-18 and 2018-19 and a total of 14 students were awarded various ranks. Roopa Mooder and Hussainsab P. received gold medals and cash prizes for being toppers. The convocation was conducted in accordance with folk tradition with the guests and students in traditional wear.