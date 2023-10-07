Documentary on impact of urbanisation on bird life shot in Mysuru invited to film festivals abroad

October 07, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - MYSURU

A documentary shot showcasing the impact of urbanisation on bird life shot on the outskirts of Mysuru has been invited to international film festivals abroad.

Wildlife photographer Lokesh Mosale’s ‘An earthy ode to teeyee…teweet..’ shot in Rabindranath Tagore layout on the outskirts of Mysuru has been chosen for international film festivals in United States of America’s New York, Boston, and Naples, besides Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, and Wuhan in China.

Mr. Mosale said the documentary focuses on the life of birds on the outskirts of a city witnessing rapid urbanisation. The film seeks to make people sensitive to the struggles of birds and animals, whose habitat is being snatched away in the name of development.

The documentary is not restricted to the misfortune of birds and animals on the outskirts of Mysuru City alone, but reflects the struggles of wildlife in new residential extensions across the world, he said.

The documentary will be exhibited at the Wildlife Conservation Film Festival to be held at New York from October 19 to 29 and at the Boston Film Festival from November 13 to 15. The documentary has also been invited for exhibition at Rookery Bay Environmental Education Center in Naples in Florida during the screenings scheduled between January 16 to 23, 2024.

Mr. Mosale said the documentary will also be screened at the 15th Kuala Lumpur Eco Film Festival scheduled to be held between October 19 and 26, and the International Green Film Week scheduled to be held in Wuhan in China between October 21 and 27.

The documentary shot in Kannada will also be exhibited at Dasara film festival, added a statement from Mr. Mosale.