Doctors wear black arm bands

Doctors and post-graduate medical students on Wednesday performed their duties wearing black arm bands to protest against the Centre’s nod to Ayurveda doctors performing surgeries and offering allopathic therapies.
Acting on a call from the Indian Medical Association, the doctors sought withdrawal of the permission.
IMA Mysuru President B.N. Anandravi told reporters here on Wednesday that a memorandum would be submitted to the Prime Minister through the Deputy Commissioner on Thursday seeking withdrawal of the decision and retain the individuality of each systems of medicine, without integrating them in the interest of professional healthcare delivery.
The medical students had staged demonstration on Tuesday as a part of the call from the IMA to send a message to the government on the opposition to its move.
