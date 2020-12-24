Doctors told to improve quality of service at VIMS

Forest Minister and Ballari in charge B.S Anand Singh has instructed doctors to work with dedication at government hospitals rather than focusing on private practice.

Chairing a meeting to review the progress at Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) on Wednesday, Mr. Singh expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of medical officers, doctors, and staff at VIMS and warned errant doctors to mend their ways and attend to their duties regularly.

‘Release funds’

VIMS director B. Devanand said the State government has to release the required funds of ₹12 crore for purchasing medical equipment for the newly established operation theatre at the hospital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner P.S. Manjunath appealed to Mr. Singh to start the functioning of the newly-constructed trauma care superspeciality hospital in the city.

Deputy Commissioner S.S. Nakul and Superintendent of Police Saidulu Adavath were present.