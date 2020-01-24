Doctors to take out rally in support of CAA tomorrow

Medical and dental students and doctors under the banner of the National Medicos Organisation would stage a demonstration in Kalaburagi on January 25 in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). State secretary of the organisation Kumar Angadi, addressing a press conference here on Thursday, said that a section of people in the nation are opposing the CAA either due to lack of understanding or selfish motives.

The organisation praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their initiative in introducing the CAA. They said that the Act passed by both the Houses of Parliament has become one of the important legislation in Indian history.