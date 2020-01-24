Doctors to take out rally in support of CAA tomorrow

Medical and dental students and doctors under the banner of the National Medicos Organisation would stage a demonstration in Kalaburagi on January 25 in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). State secretary of the organisation Kumar Angadi, addressing a press conference here on Thursday, said that a section of people in the nation are opposing the CAA either due to lack of understanding or selfish motives.
The organisation praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their initiative in introducing the CAA. They said that the Act passed by both the Houses of Parliament has become one of the important legislation in Indian history.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.