Doctors take COVID-19 vaccine shot in Mysuru to lead by example

MYSURU

17 January 2021 00:22 IST

“I think it’s a historic day and I volunteered to take the vaccine to remove concerns and build confidence among all doctors so that they too can get themselves vaccinated without fear,” said R. Balasubramaniam, founder of Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement, Mysuru.

Dr. Balasubramaniam, who was among the first three persons who got the first dose of Covishield vaccine after the launch of the largest vaccination drive at the Trauma Care Centre on PKTB Hospital premises here on Saturday, congratulated the district administration and the health authorities on the way arrangements were made for the drive. “It was all well organised,” he said. “Hopefully, we can control the pandemic in the next three or four months if we continue with the way we are tackling it. However, despite the arrival of the vaccine, we should not forget to wear masks, wash hands, and maintain social distancing.”

Dr. Balasubramaniam said India was the largest vaccine producer in the world. In a short span of time, the vaccine was produced and was now being supplied to many nations. “I took the vaccine as I had confidence in it. There is no reason to fear anything,” he said.

PKTB Hospital Medical Superintendent Virupaksha, who was also administered the vaccine, said he took the vaccine to disseminate the message among healthcare professionals and spread the word of positivity. “I need not have to worry about the vaccine as I am a doctor. My decision will encourage others to follow suit and [will] help in controlling the spread of the infection.”

“I had no complications at all after taking the vaccine. If there are any [issues], they will be very minimal and will be taken care of by medical teams,” he said.