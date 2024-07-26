Doctors suspect sexual abuse as baby girl dies in Aland; suo motu case registered

The Kalaburagi Police registered a suo motu case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act after doctors found abnormality in the death of an 18-month-old old baby girl in Aland town of Kalaburagi district on Wednesday.

The police are investigating the death of the baby girl after doctors, who treated her, suspected that the girl may have been sexually abused.

After the baby’s family members refused to share any available details with the police and the District Child Protection Unit and did not come forward to file a complaint, the police have on their own registered the case. They accused is unidentified as yet.

If post-mortem reports and the girl’s swab samples sent for examination to the forensic laboratory confirm sexual abuse, the police will continue their investigation and take it to the logical end.

