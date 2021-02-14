Doctors successfully carry out Coronary Shockwave Lithotripsy

Belagavi

14 February 2021 21:45 IST

A team of doctors led by Suresh Patted, Head of Department of Cardiology at KLES Prabhakar Kore Hospital, has achieved success in Coronary Shockwave Lithotripsy to open up a calcific blocked coronary artery in a 67-year-old patient.

Though the procedure has been available in India since 2018, this was first case in North Karnataka and Goa regions, doctors said.

Calcium deposition in artery walls can restrict blood flow to the heart muscle by clogging the artery. Without breaking this, stents cannot enter blocked arteries. They would not have dilated properly, subjecting the patient to higher risk, they said.

The coronary Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) system is a new method to tackle moderate to severe calcified coronary lesions, with a high rate of success and a low risk of complications. Historically, this is used to treat kidney ailments, they said.

The technology minimises trauma within the artery by delivering pulsatile sonic pressure waves locally to effectively fracture the calcium in the artery wall in a safe manner, they added.

The procedure was performed by the team of experts including Dr. Patted, Suhasini C. Atharga, Vijay Metgudmath, Sanjay Porwal, Sameer Ambar, Prasad M.R., Vishwanath Hesarur and Anup Hanchinal, according to a release.