Doctors’ strike has little impact, as State reports 9,725 new cases

Bengaluru

16 September 2020 23:39 IST

However, ‘zero recoveries’ reported from 17 districts

A day after non-cooperation by members of the Karnataka Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) affected reporting of COVID-19 cases in the State, Karnataka on Wednesday reported 9,725 cases, indicating little impact.

With this, the total number of cases touched 4,84,990.

Nearly 4,900 government doctors working under the Health and Family Welfare Department had from Tuesday stopped submitting reports, including those related to COVID-19, and attending official meetings in support of their demand seeking pay revision on a par with their counterparts in the Medical Education Department.

Advertising

Advertising

While their non-cooperation hit reporting of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, when 7,576 cases were recorded, it did not seem to have any impact on Wednesday. Reporting of cases was badly hit in Bagalkot and Udupi districts that showed zero and one case respectively on Tuesday.

However, recoveries were not reported in 17 districts on Wednesday. Following this, the State reported 6,583 patients as discharged on Wednesday as against the usual over 7,500 recoveries. With this, the number of patients discharged touched 3,75,809.

Active cases

Following this, the number of active cases again crossed one lakh for the second time in the last one week and touched 1,01,626. Of these, 818 patients are being monitored in the ICUs of various hospitals.

However, KGMOA president G. Srinivas, who is also the Bengaluru Urban District Health Officer (DHO), said the doctors were firm on their stand and had stopped submitting all reports. “The department is collecting reports from epidemiologists and other staff. Our intention is not to hamper work at a time when the State is battling a pandemic, but we also want our long-pending demand to be met,” he said.

He said Health Minister B. Sriramulu, Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, and Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan had assured the doctors that their demands would be met. “They have responded positively and have called for a meeting again on September 18. We will have our KGMOA meeting before that and decide on the future course of action,” he said.

The number of deaths too came down marginally with the State reporting 70 new deaths on Wednesday, taking the toll to 7,536. This includes 19 non-COVID-19 deaths.

In Bengaluru Urban

Bengaluru Urban reported 3,571 cases taking the total tally to 1,80,283. With 27 of the 70 deaths from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 2,521.

As many as 70,981 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 34,336 rapid antigen tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 39,86,283.