Doctors, staff assaulted, hospital ransacked after death of patient in Raichur

Following the death of a patient at a private hospital in Raichur, the relatives of the patient assaulted doctors and other medical professionals in the hospital on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at V.G. Polyclinic and Nursing Home run by renowned heart specialist Dr. V.G. Kulkarni.

As per preliminary information provided by the hospital authorities, Hameed, patient from Androon Quilla in Raichur city, was rushed to the hospital following complaints of chest pain.

He was immediately attended to by the doctors and provided with the required treatment.

The patient, who suffered a massive cardiac arrest, failed to respond to the treatment and died.

Then, the relatives of the patient ransacked the hospital and assaulted the medical professionals in the facility. The incident has been captured by the CCTV cameras installed in the hospital.

A complaint was lodged at Raichur West Police Station.

“The patient, who was suffering from heart disease, was treated by me in 2016. I had advised him to undergo coronary artery bypass surgery. After that, he did not visit me. When his condition was serious, he went to another hospital where he was not admitted because of his critical health condition, Dr. Kulkarni said.

“At the last moment, he was rushed to our hospital. Though the patient’s condition was critical, the duty doctors and other staff admitted the patient and swiftly began treating him. The situation was so chaotic that the patient’s relatives were disturbing the doctors treating the patient,” he said.

“The doctors, however, concentrated on the treatment to rescue the patient. The patient eventually died despite all possible efforts by the doctors on duty. The relatives then assaulted the doctors,” Dr. Kulkarni said, demanding that the police take stringent action against the assailants.

A case has been registered in the Raichur West Police Station under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (punishment for rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 149 (offences against public tranquility) of Indian Penal Code and the Karnataka Prohibition of Violence Against Medicare Service Personnel and Damage to Property in Medicare Service Institution Act 2009.

