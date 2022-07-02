Doctors should keep pace with evolving technology: Dr. Mahesh Gupta

He inaugurated the continued medical education programme on Post Partum Hemorrhage organised by the department of OBGYN KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research

He inaugurated the continued medical education programme on Post Partum Hemorrhage organised by the department of OBGYN KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research

Medical technologies are evolving rapidly. There are technological tools to diagnose and treat patients efficiently. Doctors have to keep pace with such technological tools by updating their knowledge constantly, Dr. Mahesh Gupta Obstetrician and Gynecologist from Ahmedabad said in Belagavi on Saturday. He was speaking after inaugurating the continued medical education programme on Post Partum Hemorrhage organised by the department of OBGYN KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research (Deemed to Be University), JN Medical College and KLES’s Hospital and MRC.

He stressed on prevention and management of PPH. He spoke about how advances in technologies have made USG and surgery easier than before.

V.A. Kotiwale, registrar stressed on the importance of mother’s health and prevention and management advances in management of PPH.

M.V. Jali, MD and CEO of the hospital said that the hospital was able to save many lives due to its facilities like the dedicated blood bank.

M.B. Bellad, Professor of OBG, spoke on the importance to reach the sustainable developmental goal of maternal mortality ratio of less than 70 per 1,00,000 live births by 2030. Niranjana Mahantshetti, Principal of JNMC, Anita Dalal, Ramlingappa Antaratani from KIMS Hubballi, Virendrakumar from Ballari, Jayaprakash Patil from Raichur, and others spoke. Around 130 Obstetricians and Gynecologists participated, said a release.