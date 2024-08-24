Doctors should fight diseases of society through literature: Jayant Kaikini

The duty of doctors is not just to work towards curing diseases of the body by their prescriptions. They should strive to battle diseases afflicting society through their literature, writer Jayant Kaikini said in Belagavi on Saturday. He was speaking after inaugurating the 5th State-level convention of the Kannada Medical Writers Association.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors who employ the tools of literature have the power to eliminate caste, creed, and religion. We need to realise that art and science are not different. They should be treated as one and the same. We may have come from different academic backgrounds, but we are all writers here. The only qualification for a writer is that he or she enjoys life and has a taste for various things around. Doctors who are poets or writers have double the advantage as they are equipped to treat the diseases of the body and society, Mr. Kaikini said.

The convention was organised jointly by the Indian Medical Association, Kannada Medical Writers Association, and the Kannada balaga of the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical college.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Humans live together in society despite differences in language and caste. It is love and faith that keeps us going. Politicians tend to divide us on caste and linguistic lines. But doctors cannot be swayed on such lines. They need to treat each patient as a human being. If doctors were to treat different patients differently based on extraneous considerations, it would lead to a crisis. The faith and belief of the patient in the doctor and the doctor’s professed belief in his science and practice are above all religions and castes,” he said.

Just as doctor refer to our physical parameters by scanning our bodies, literature presents a status report of the society. Poems are like the heart beats of society. Doctors should reduce our stress by appealing to our heart and mind, Mr. Kaikini said.

He hoped that medical students are introduced to social problems and their possible solutions. Mindless urbanisation is driving all of us towards environmental and social disasters. “We feel lost as we have moved away from the rural milieu that most of us grew up in,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He recalled the contribution of writers like Shivaram Karanth, Bendre, Kuvempu, Yashwant Chittal, and others who contributed to literature and to writing in various scientific disciplines like botany, zoology, agriculture, and forestry.

Prabhakar Kore, KLE society chairman, said that the Kannada association of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical college had worked towards retaining the existence of Kannada in Belagavi and nearby border areas. He said the association had the distinction of inviting writers and poets from across the State to Belagavi in the early 60s and 70s. Dr. Kore assured to build a Kannada Bhavan in KLE society in a year.

Na Someshwar, Bengaluru-based doctor who has been running the quiz ‘That Anta Heli’ on Doorsdarshan, was elected chairman of the conference. He took charge from outgoing president K.R. Shridhar. He lamented that there was a dearth of authoritative books on health literature in Kannada.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Doctors should be able to create treatises on health literature as and when there are health emergencies and epidemics. It is sad to see that the government agencies are not keen on promoting such literature,” he said.

He wished that a Kannada association be formed in every medical college in the State. It should publish books on current health issues. He pointed out that medical colleges in States like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh had started teaching medicine in local languages. Similar effort could be made in Kannada.

We need to set up a system of peer review of medical writing in Kannada, he said. He demanded that the Kannada Sahitya Parishad organise health seminars at its sammelans. He also demanded the Rajiv Gandhi Health University organise seminars in Kannada regularly. The number of registered doctors in Karnataka is over 1.4 lakh. But those writing in Kannada are only around 120. Among those who write regularly are only around 20-50. We need to seriously examine the issue,” he said.

As many as nine books, a souvenir, and magazines were released. Awards were presented to doctors Sunanda R. Kulkarni, Suresh Sagarad, Veena S. Bhat, Divya K.N., Ranjit Beeranna Naik, and Salim Nadaf.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.