Karnataka

Doctors seek stern action against those spreading rumours about treatment of COVID-19 patients

The Shivamogga district unit of Karnataka State Government Medical Officers’ Association, an organisation of doctors serving in government hospitals has requested the State to initiate stern action against those involved in spreading rumours with regard to the treatment extended by them to COVID-19 patients.

A delegation comprising members of the association held a discussion with K.B. Sivakumar, Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner, over the issue on Tuesday. Gudadappa Kasabi, association president, said that a person who claimed to be a relative of a patient in the district who tested positive for COVID-19 on May 21 spread rumours on social media that it was a case of wrong diagnosis. In the message, false allegations have been levelled against the doctors serving at the government hospital where the preliminary medical check-up of the patient was conducted and the swab samples were collected. Mr. Kasabi said that based on the message on social media, a news channel also telecast a report that it was a case of wrong diagnosis.

In the memorandum submitted to the State government through the DC, the association said that, at a time when doctors are discharging their duties by risking their lives, such false news and rumours would demoralise them. Expressing apprehension that such rumours and false news may mislead people, the association demanded stern action against those responsible for spreading them.

Coronavirus
