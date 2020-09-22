Doctors say they were assaulted by relatives of dead COVID-19 patient

Doctors in the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences have said that they were assaulted by the relatives of a patient who died of COVID-19 for what the latter termed medical negligence.
The doctors told the police that two doctors, a nurse and a security guard were verbally abused and physically assaulted by the relatives of the deceased woman on Monday night.
They also said that the dead patient’s relatives ransacked the hospital and tried to destroy property. The doctors on duty called police personnel who dispersed the mob and brought the situation under control.
Meanwhile, the doctors denied the charge of medical negligence made by the patient’s relatives stating that the patient was in a critical condition when she was admitted.
“We had to face verbal abuse. One of the patient’s relatives picked his footwear and beat a staff,” they said in their police complaint. The doctors said that they would go on strike if such attacks continued. They have sought protection and action against the accused.
Police Commissioner K. Thiyagarajan has assured them of providing adequate security.
This is the second such incident where doctors and para-medical staff in the district hospital have been assaulted by the relatives of dead COVID-19 patients in Belagavi.
A group had assaulted some doctors in August. A mob had set an ambulance and another hospital vehicle on fire stating that medical negligence had killed that COVID-19 patient.
