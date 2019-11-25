Doctors say Tanveer Sait ready for discharge

The Congress MLA and former Minister Tanveer Sait’s health has improved considerably and he is ready for discharge.

“Barring some neurological issues, hoarse voice box and cut earlobe, he is doing perfectly fine and his health condition is good. All his health parameters are normal. He can be discharged whenever his family wants,” said Columbia Asia Hospital Medical Superintendent Upendra Shenoy.

Mr. Sait was shifted from the ICU to the ward recently. There has been a steady stream of visitors since he was hospitalised.

Two policemen have been deployed at the ward for security and nobody has been allowed to meet him without permission from the family.

Mr. Sait has expressed his gratitude to those who prayed for him when he was under treatment.

Meanwhile, the police investigation into the attack on him was under way and six persons, including the attacker Farhan Pasha, a handicraft artisan, have been arrested.