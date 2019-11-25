Karnataka

Doctors say Tanveer Sait ready for discharge

Tanveer Sait, Congress MLA, greeting visitors at hospital in Mysuru on Monday.

Tanveer Sait, Congress MLA, greeting visitors at hospital in Mysuru on Monday.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

more-in

‘His health has improved considerably’

The Congress MLA and former Minister Tanveer Sait’s health has improved considerably and he is ready for discharge.

“Barring some neurological issues, hoarse voice box and cut earlobe, he is doing perfectly fine and his health condition is good. All his health parameters are normal. He can be discharged whenever his family wants,” said Columbia Asia Hospital Medical Superintendent Upendra Shenoy.

Mr. Sait was shifted from the ICU to the ward recently. There has been a steady stream of visitors since he was hospitalised.

Two policemen have been deployed at the ward for security and nobody has been allowed to meet him without permission from the family.

Mr. Sait has expressed his gratitude to those who prayed for him when he was under treatment.

Meanwhile, the police investigation into the attack on him was under way and six persons, including the attacker Farhan Pasha, a handicraft artisan, have been arrested.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 25, 2019 9:54:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/doctors-say-tanveer-sait-ready-for-discharge/article30078965.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY