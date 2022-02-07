Doctors save boy’s life after accident

Six-hour operation at Lakeview hospital helps save boy

Doctors at Lakeview hospital saved the life of a young accident victim in Belagavi.

A 13-year-old boy from Akkimaradi village in Bagalkot district had suffered serious injuries after a tractor ran over him in his field. He had fractures in the right thigh, pelvis and left leg. Some blood vessels of the right lower limb had suffered injuries. When he was brought to the hospital, his right leg had no pulsation. He had an unstable fracture of the pelvis, right femoral and left tibial fractures. He was in hemorrhagic shock.

A team including intensivists, a cardiovascular surgeon, an orthopaedic surgeon, a gastro surgeon, and anesthesiologists, attended.

The treatment procedure that stretched over six hours, included an embolectomy on the right femoral artery by K.M. Kattimani, a cardiac surgeon. Spine surgeon K.S. Mane fixed the fractures and Shrishail Hangandi treated perineal wounds. Anesthesiologists Veeranna B. and Dr. Prashant helped the team. The patient has been discharged and is healthy.

Shashikant Kulgod, MD and CEO of the hospital, congratulated the team of doctors, a release stated.