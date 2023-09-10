ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors save baby after rare heart surgery in Belagavi

September 10, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors in KLE Society’s Dr Prabhakar Kore Hospital conducted a rare heart surgery on a 16-day-old baby recently.

The patient weighing less than 2.5 kg was referred to the hospital from a private hospital.

The child suffered from complaints of bluish skin, lips and nails.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors found that the baby was not receiving enough oxygen-rich blood. It could not be fed, had a rapid heart rate with a weak pulse and was restless.

Paediatric Cardiologist Danish Memon diagnosed that it had Dextro-Transposition of the Great Arteries (d-TGA). It is a very rare birth heart defect that is less frequently diagnosed when the baby is in the mother’s womb.

A permanent solution was found to be surgical repair of the defect, known as the Arterial Switch Operation (ASO).

This neonatal cardiac operation, where surgeons switch the great arteries back to their normal connection to their chamber, has to be done within three weeks of birth.

It is considered among the critical and technically demanding operations in neonatal cardiac surgery.

It was performed by a team led by Paediatric Cardiac Surgeon Gananjay Salve.

The procedure lasted eight hours and the child withstood the surgery well. Anaesthesia back-up service was offered by Anand Vagrali and Sharangouda Patil.

Post-surgical management was challenging as the baby was on a ventilator. However, it was expertly managed by Paediatric Intensivist Nidhi Goel Manvi.

Paediatric Cardiologists Veeresh Manvi and Danish Memon closely monitored the process. The baby was discharged on the 10th day after surgery and it is doing fine now, a release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US