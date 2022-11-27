Doctors remove 187 coins from man’s stomach

November 27, 2022 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors removed 187 coins swallowed by a man in Bagalkot on Sunday.

A team of doctors consisting of Eshwar Kalaburgi, Prakash Kattimani, Roopa Hulakunde and A. Archana removed coins of various denominations weighing a total of 1.5 kilograms from the stomach of the 58-year-old Dyamappa Harijan from Lingsugur in Raichur district.

He was suffering from Pica, an eating disorder. He has been swallowing coins of ₹ 1, ₹2 and ₹5 denomination.

The surgery was conducted at Hangal Sri Kumareshwar Hospital attached to S. Nijalingappa Medical College, after an X-ray and endoscopy.

The patient’s relatives admitted him to the hospital after he complained of stomach ache. He may have swallowed the coins over a period of several months, doctors said.

