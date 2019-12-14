Doctors perform surgery to correct near total amputation

Doctors at city-based Vijaya Ortho and Trauma (VOTC) have succeeded in correcting a near total amputation of a 17-year-old girl’s thumb.
The surgery lasted for over five hours. The girl was chopping wood when she hit her thumb that was nearly cut off in Saundatti village on December 11.
She received basic first aid in a private hospital and was brought to VOTC in Belagavi the same day.
A team of doctors, including Ravi Patil, director and surgeon, and Vithal Malmande, plastic surgeon, and anaesthetists Shridhar Khatvate and Sindhu Vastrad, conducted the surgery.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.