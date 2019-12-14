Karnataka

Doctors perform surgery to correct near total amputation

Doctors at city-based Vijaya Ortho and Trauma (VOTC) have succeeded in correcting a near total amputation of a 17-year-old girl’s thumb.

The surgery lasted for over five hours. The girl was chopping wood when she hit her thumb that was nearly cut off in Saundatti village on December 11.

She received basic first aid in a private hospital and was brought to VOTC in Belagavi the same day.

A team of doctors, including Ravi Patil, director and surgeon, and Vithal Malmande, plastic surgeon, and anaesthetists Shridhar Khatvate and Sindhu Vastrad, conducted the surgery.

