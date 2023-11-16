ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors of Belagavi hospital save lives of two babies, one from Goa and the other from Iraq

November 16, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors from Arihant Hospital with the 28-day-old baby from Iraq and its mother in Belagavi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Doctors of Arihant Hospital in Belagavi have saved the lives of two babies, by performing complicated heart surgeries on them.

A 10-day-old baby from Goa and a 28-day-old infant from Iraq are the two patients saved by a team headed by M.D. Dixit, Abhishek Joshi, Amrut Nerlikar, Prashant M.B. and Avinash Londe and others.

The toddler from Goa was brought to Belagavi on a ventilator immediately after birth.

Doctors diagnosed the baby as suffering from Type II Interrupted Aortic Arch, a critical congenital heart defect. And, the surgery was conducted immediately.

The baby has recovered. The baby from Goa was discharged after a week of monitoring in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

The international visitor from Iraq was less than a month old. The baby was suffering from Severe Post Ductal Coarctation of the Aorta (CoA) with Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA) and a Large Atrial Septal Defect (ASD). The surgeons conducted Coarctation of the Aorta and ligated the Patent Ductus Arteriosus.

The infant was discharged a week after the procedure. The infant’s parents have thanked the team of doctors and the hospital administration, said a release.

