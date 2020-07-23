Doctors, nurses may be roped in as invigilators for CET

Hospitals with their outpatient departments, wards, and surgical theatres are where doctors and nurses treat and take care of patients. Soon, they will be able to add examination centres to their list of workplaces, and supervision of test takers as a new skill set.

The Karnataka government plans to rope in doctors and nurses as invigilators at examination centres where students who have tested positive for COVID-19 will be taking the Common Entrance Test (CET), scheduled for the month-end.

Sources in the Higher Education Department said that in each district, a COVID Care Centre will be turned into an examination centre where students who have contracted the virus can write the CET. These centres would be fitted with CCTV cameras so that a designated team can monitor them.

“Doctors and nurses assigned to these centres will be trained in the examination protocol. One of our Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) staff members will be present outside the examination hall and will assist the doctors and nurses if they need any guidance,” a senior official in the department said.

This decision was taken as department officials said they did not want to put an invigilator’s health at risk by exposing him/her to infected students. Doctors and nurses at the centres would be equipped with personal protective equipment, masks, etc, said officials.

Students with COVID-19 can travel to the designated examination centre by an ambulance that would be arranged by the department. “They will need to provide documents and health certificates stating that while they have COVID-19, they are fit enough to appear for the examination,” said a senior official.

Initially, the government had announced that only asymptomatic students could write the CET. However, on July 21, it was decided that any student with COVID-19 who feels fit to write the examination can appear for it. Food arrangement will also be made for students as they will have to write the examination in two hour-long sessions — one in the morning and the other in the afternoon — on July 30 and July 31.

Around 1.94 lakh students have registered for the CET, including 30 from outside the country and 1,881 from other States. As many as 30,000 candidates have changed their examination centre as they have moved to their home towns.

The government’s decision to go ahead with the CET has not gone down well with a section of students’ organisations and groups such as the Forum of Former Vice-Chancellors of Karnataka, which on Wednesday, urged the government to cancel the test. Stating that the surge in COVID-19 had led to a havoc, the forum said, “Students taking the CET will not only be unprepared, but will also be under high tension and risk which will affect their career.”