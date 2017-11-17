Doctors likely to resume work; talks with govt. today

Out-patient services in most private hospitals in Karnataka are expected to resume on Friday morning after a day of complete shutdown. Private doctors, who have been up in arms against the proposed amendments to the KPME Act, are to hold a crucial meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other Ministers in Belagavi on Friday afternoon.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation plea on the ongoing strike, the High Court of Karantaka on Thursday urged private hospital doctors to withdraw the strike in view of public being inconvenienced.

Late on Thursday, Health Minister Ramesh Kumar, who held consultations with Mr. Siddaramaiah on the strike, said the government will take a final decision on the Bill on Friday, after consulting representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

While the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) asked doctors to resume work, members of the IMA will continue their relay hunger strike at Belagavi where the legislature session is on. The contentious amendments to the Act are expected to be tabled during the session.

Madan S. Gaekwad, president of PHANA, said, “Honouring the High Court’s decision, we have advised all hospitals in the State to resume OPD services from Friday.” The State Advocate-General has informed the court that the State government has an open mind on doctors’ grievances and will table the Bill only after meeting doctors’ representatives/association, he added.

Mr. Ramesh Kumar said the amendment Bill was a good step and was getting a positive response from the people. “We have discussed various issues with the CM and other Ministers and officials. But the meeting has been incomplete. We will meet again tomorrow and speak to the doctors also,” he said. He said there was no difference of opinion between him and the CM. “The CM, I, the government and the party are all one on this issue,” he said.