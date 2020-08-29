Doctor’s kin get ₹50 lakh cheque

Mysuru

29 August 2020 00:26 IST

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekhar on Friday said the investigation into the alleged suicide of Nanjangud in-charge Taluk Health Officer S.R. Nagendra was expected to be completed in three to four days. The State government had asked Mysuru Regional Commissioner G.C. Prakash to probe the circumstances that led to the incident.

He was speaking after handing over a cheque for ₹50 lakh as compensation to the family members of the deceased doctor.

Responding to an appeal from the family for a suitable job in the government, Mr. Somashekar said he would discuss with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

