‘Doctors, journalists passing through challenging times in a digital era powered by internet’

Making a professional comparison between medical doctors and journalists on Doctors Day and Kannada Press Day celebrations here on Monday, Police Commissioner Chetan R. has held that both doctors and journalists are passing through challenging times in a digital age powered by internet.

“With the advent of internet followed by social media, both doctors and journalists are facing tough challenges. Patients often cross-check their doctors prescriptions with free advice being made available by so-called medical professionals on the internet,” he said.

“Some patients even attempt to treat themselves following the freely available medical advice on the internet. Most of the times, such advice obtained from the internet will have adverse effects,” he said.

“Now, qualified doctors have to deal with these things and correct the patients who are misled by wrong information freely available on the internet,” Mr. Chetan added.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a free health check-up camp organised by United Hospital and the district unit of the Karnataka Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) in Kalaburagi on Monday.

“Journalists too have a similar challenge on their hands. With the advent of the internet, many news reports are first broken on social media and then followed by television channels and newspapers. In a hurry to give breaking news as early as possible, people post it on social media with partial truths and half-baked narrations,” he said.

“People are often misled by such information. In some cases, such half-baked or false reports making the rounds on social media lead to law and order problems. Now, the conventional print media and relatively modern television channels have a challenging task in unearthing the truth and taking it to the people,” Mr. Chetan said.

Chairman and managing director of United Hospital Vikram Siddareddy commended the Police Department in Kalaburagi for its efforts to prevent accident fatalities by spreading traffic awareness and preventive measures.

He also thanked the district unit of the KUWJ for allowing United Hospital to offer a free health check-up camp for journalists and their family members.

As per information provided by hospital administrator Dawood, over 500 people (journalists and their family members) were screened during the health camp.

