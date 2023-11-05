Doctors in Mysuru in the dock as judge files complaint of negligence 

November 05, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MYSURU

A few doctors of K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital in the city are in the dock as a senior judge has filed a complaint against them on charges of negligence in initiating medical treatment to a 12-year-old who subsequently passed away.

The incident pertains to a Jenu Kuruba tribal family from Kodagu who brought their specially-abled child to Mysuru for treatment but were made to run from pillar to post in quest for treatment.

Though the incident took place on the interim of October 26 night, the FIR was registered by the Devaraja Police the next day following a complaint by A.G. Shilpa, 1st Additional Senior Civil Judge and Chief Judicial Magistrate, Mysuru.

The issue came to light on Saturday and as per the complainant the child Sonia was suffering from severe lung infection and breathing issues and its plight was brought to her notice by its mother Sangeetha who comes from an economically impoverished family.

The child was taken to Jayadeva Hospital for treatment and on examination the doctors there referred it to Cheluvamba children’s hospital as there were no heart-related issues. The child was taken to Cheluvamba Hospital and the duty doctor was requested to attend to it in view of its condition.

As per the FIR the doctor on duty did not attend to the child and refused admission on the grounds of non-availability of bed.

Subsequently, the child was shifted to JSS Hospital where the doctors on examination advised necessary treatment but pegged the cost at ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 per day. As the patient and the family could not afford to meet the cost the child was brought to K.R. Hospital at 10 p.m. but no treatment was initiated. When a security personnel attached to the CJM knocked at the room of the duty doctor who not only delayed in opening the door but was irked that her sleep was disturbed, as per the FIR.

Though the complainant introduced herself as the CJM of Mysuru, and the doctor was briefed about the child’s medical history, the doctor discussed the case with her colleague for another hour before refusing admission on the grounds that the child was 12 years old and hence should be shifted to the paediatric centre at the Cheluvamba Hospital. The child was subsequently admitted only after the Resident Medical Officer arrived there and treatment was initiated.

The judge in her complaint said that negligence on part of the doctors amounted to violation of the law and endangered the child’s life. The Devaraja Police inspector Shivakumar said a case of negligence has been registered and the issue was being probed. The CCTV records are being verified and further investigations are on, he said.

