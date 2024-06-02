Doctors help farmer stand on his own through rare and difficult spine surgery

Doctors at the Lakeview Hospital have saved the life of a farmer by performing a rare spine surgery using advanced technology tools.

Spine surgeon K.S. Mane and consultant neurosurgeon Vishwanath Uppaladinni performed the complex surgery on the farmer who was having severe neck pain with weakness of all limbs.

He was bed-ridden and was unable to walk, stand, work with his fingers, unable to feed himself and unable to take care of himself.

The surgery was attempted, though there was a risk of impairing blood supply to the brain causing death or injuring the spinal cord leading to paralysis of all the limbs.

“When technology is added to the skills of a surgeon, miracles do happen. Our hospital recently acquired the newest tool in spine surgery called Spine Navigation System which helped us perform the surgery,” Dr. Mane said.

“It helps doctors perform a procedure called Atlanto Occipital Fusion which means fixing the skull to the neck bones. This is difficult and rare,” he added.

“After this surgery, the patient regained his muscle power and is now able to walk, stand without support and to perform his daily activities with his fingers and hands,” Dr. Uppaladinni said.

Anaesthesiologists Veeranna Bevingidad and Mallikarjun Halbhavi, ICU Intensivist Rahul Desai, nursing and other staff assisted the surgeons.